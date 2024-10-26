Free shuttle buses arranged for Royal Barge Procession on Sunday

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) will provide free shuttle service for people wishing to watch the Royal Barge Procession and greet His Majesty the King on Sunday (October 27).

The buses will operate on two routes along the Chao Phraya River from noon to 6pm.

Buses in each route will run in a circle, said the authority. The first route starts at Payap Pier, heading to Thewes Pier, Sanam Luang, Rajinee Pier, the Memorial Bridge, Wat Arun, Siriraj Hospital, Krung Thon Bridge, and back to Payap Pier.

The second route starts from Sanam Luang, heading to Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Siriraj Hospital, Wat Arun, the Memorial Bridge, and back to Sanam Luang.

BMTA officials will be deployed at each of these stops to ensure passengers’ safety when getting on and off the buses, it added.

The Royal Barge Procession is part of the Royal Kathin ceremony when the King will present royal Kathin robes to Buddhist monks at Wat Arun. The procession starts at 3pm on Sunday and will also commemorate the King’s 72nd birthday that was celebrated on July 28.

The procession consists of 52 barges, including the Suphannahong Royal Barge, the Anantanakkharat Royal Barge, the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX Royal Barge, and the Anekkachatphuchong Royal Barge.

The formation is divided into five rows and three columns, stretching 1,200 metres in length and 90 metres in width, with 2,200 personnel participating. The procession follows traditional royal customs.