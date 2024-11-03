Pet-friendly workplaces will become the norm in the future

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 03, 2024

Pet-friendly workplaces are expected to play an important role in the future, as they are known to help relieve stress and boost the efficiency of employees.

According to food and drink processing conglomerate Nestlé, and pet food manufacturer Purina, pet-friendly workplaces where employees can work and also  take care of their pets would become a norm in the future.

 

Pet-friendly workplaces will become the norm in the future

To make this vision a reality, Nestlé and Purina recently launched a campaign “Purina Pets At Work” at Nestlé Thailand’s headquarter in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

Nestlé Thailand is preparing agreements, rules and regulations to ensure smooth coexistence between employees and pets. The company intends to promote pet-friendly workplaces to other organisations in a bid to create a new norm in the society.

 

Pet-friendly workplaces will become the norm in the future

“Working with your beloved pet by your side is something special,” Nestlé said, adding that its offices in many countries allowed employees to take their pets to their workplaces.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy