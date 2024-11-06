Thai energy agency makes strong case for OCA development

Sarat Prakorbchat, deputy director-general of the EPPO, said during a panel discussion at the Thansettakij conference that while the country's natural gas demand may remain relatively stable, ensuring a reliable supply is paramount. The OCA, if developed, could significantly contribute to this goal.

"What we want is natural gas that is both affordable and stable," said Sarat. "The OCA, if clearly defined and implemented, can help us achieve long-term energy security."

Rising demand, changing consumption patterns

Thailand's energy consumption has been steadily increasing, with electricity demand growing by an average of 2% annually. This trend, coupled with shifting consumption patterns, such as the surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption and the increased use of renewable energy, presents new challenges for the country's energy planners.

The EPPO is adapting to these changes by revising its electricity consumption guidelines. Key adjustments include: