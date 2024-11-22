Bangkok governor’s push to settle BTSC debt gets council’s approval

In an extraordinary meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) on Friday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt submitted a draft asking to withdraw 14.55 billion baht from the capital’s accumulated funds.
The additional funds are intended for settling debts with the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for the operation and maintenance of the first and second extensions of the BTS Green Line. The payment was mandated by the Supreme Administrative Court earlier this year.
Napapol Chirakul, a BMC member from Bangkok Noi district, backed Chadchart’s call, saying the administration can save up to 100 million baht in interest penalties if this payment can be made right away.
The BMC approved Chadchart’s proposal with 37 votes and set up a special 24-member committee to review the draft ordinance. The panel has 45 days to deliberate and 10 days to amend the draft if necessary.