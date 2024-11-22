Bangkok governor’s push to settle BTSC debt gets council’s approval

In an extraordinary meeting of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) on Friday, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt submitted a draft asking to withdraw 14.55 billion baht from the capital’s accumulated funds.

The additional funds are intended for settling debts with the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) for the operation and maintenance of the first and second extensions of the BTS Green Line. The payment was mandated by the Supreme Administrative Court earlier this year.

