Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom subsides

The level of the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom has dropped so much that a large sand dune has emerged in the middle of the river, blocking ferryboat services between the province and the Laotian side.

The large sand beach in the middle of the river is forcing passenger boats between Nakhon Phanom’s That Phanom district and the Laotian side of the river to make a long detour to avoid it.

Ferry operators complained about the extra fuel cost, but they were not allowed by the authorities to increase fares.

The large sand beach emerged near the pier the Thai government allowed to be a temporary border crossing for Laotians to use to shop in a nearby border market. The market is open every Monday and Thursday.