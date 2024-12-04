Bangkok’s air quality deteriorates to health-risk levels

Bangkok’s air quality plunged to the orange or dangerous to health level on Wednesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.
The BMA’s Air Quality Index Centre reported that almost all of its 63 monitoring stations across 50 districts recorded orange-level air quality at 7am, with only two stations showing yellow-level readings and none reporting green, or good levels.
The centre classified air quality into five levels based on PM2.5 particulate concentrations:
The 10 locations with the highest PM2.5 readings were:
Bangkokians are advised to wear PM2.5-proof masks when outside and to restrict time spent outdoors when air quality reaches orange levels.