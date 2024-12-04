Bangkok’s air quality deteriorates to health-risk levels

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 04, 2024

With PM2.5 pollution levels reaching the orange zone, BMA has advised residents to wear PM2.5-proof masks and limit outdoor activities

Bangkok’s air quality plunged to the orange or dangerous to health level on Wednesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The BMA’s Air Quality Index Centre reported that almost all of its 63 monitoring stations across 50 districts recorded orange-level air quality at 7am, with only two stations showing yellow-level readings and none reporting green, or good levels.

The centre classified air quality into five levels based on PM2.5 particulate concentrations:

  • Blue (very good): 0-15 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³)
  • Green (good): 15.1-25 µg/m³
  • Yellow (acceptable): 25.1-37.5 µg/m³
  • Orange (health impacting): 37.6-75 µg/m³
  • Red (severely health impacting): 75.3 µg/m³ and up
  • PM2.5 stands for particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less. These tiny particles are invisible to the naked eye and can be easily inhaled deep into the lungs, causing a variety of health problems.

The 10 locations with the highest PM2.5 readings were:

  • Police booth on Ma Charoen Road, Nong Khaem district: 74.3µg/m³
  • Sanam Luang 2, Thawi Watthana: 61.6µg/m³
  • Public library under Taksin Bridge, Klong San: 57.8µg/m³
  • Bangkok Noi Police Station: 57.4µg/m³
  • Siam University, Phasi Charoen: 57.4µg/m³
  • Odeon Circle, Samphanthawong: 56.2µg/m³
  • Bang Bon Market, Bang Bon: 55.3µg/m³
  • Bang Khunthien district office: 54.9µg/m³
  • Thawi Wanarom Park, Thawi Watthana: 54.9µg/m³
  • Bus stop near Mahai Sawan Intersection, Thonburi: 54.1µg/m³

Bangkokians are advised to wear PM2.5-proof masks when outside and to restrict time spent outdoors when air quality reaches orange levels.
 

