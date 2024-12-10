Land Bank to continue supporting farmers, govt says

The government has committed to extending the Land Bank Management Institute's mission to support farmers and address land-allocation challenges, according to a high-level meeting held at the Government House on Monday.

The deputy secretary to the prime minister for political affairs, Suksit Srichomkwan, chaired a subcommittee meeting focused on land issues, signalling the government's ongoing dedication to resolving land-related challenges for rural communities.

Kulaphat Poomjaioud, director of the Land Bank Administration Institute, reported significant achievements over the past nine years. The institute has assisted 1,885 farmers and low-income individuals, providing arable land and housing across 15 areas nationwide.

The subcommittee, comprising representatives of government agencies, land experts, and public-sector officials, discussed the institute's future.

A key decision was to extend the Land Bank's operational mandate by five years, postponing its original cancellation deadline of June 7, 2025.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit have expressed commitment to establishing the land bank to resolve ongoing land issues for Thai citizens.

Key resolutions from the meeting include:

Expediting discussions with relevant land-sector agencies to clarify land-allocation processes

Developing guidelines to support farmers in the Northern Pilot Area Management Project

Presenting proposals to the National Land Policy Committee and Land Policy Committee

The meeting underscored the government's continued efforts to address challenges to land ownership and agricultural support, demonstrating a proactive approach to rural development.

