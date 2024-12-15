Total cost of online scams revealed

Citing Royal Thai Police data, he said 739,494 complaints were filed to the police during the period, with damages totalling 77.36 billion baht, or 77 million baht a day.
Some 560,412 bank accounts with 8.67 billion baht on deposit had been frozen to cope with cybercriminals’ tricks, he said.
From November 1 to 30 this year, 31,353 complaints had been filed to the police, with damages totalling 2.54 billion baht, or 85 million baht a day.
Some 16,229 bank accounts were frozen in November, he said, adding that 383 million baht of deposits had been frozen.
Karom outlined the five online scams with the highest number of complaints:
He asked people to be careful of cybercriminals’ tricks, saying that victims can file complaints online by visiting www.thaipoliceonline.com, or contact Anti Online Scam Operation Centre 1441 or Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 081 866 3000.