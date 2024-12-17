Phuket enterprise turns local pineapples into highly sought lucky item

A social enterprise on the southern island of Phuket has successfully turned cheap, widely available “Phuket pineapples” into a highly sought-after gift believed to bring luck and prosperity during the Chinese New Year, generating substantial income for local farmers.

Pracharath Rak Samakkee Phuket Ltd’s pineapples made national headlines in 2017 for being priced at 1,500 baht each as a gift set for the Chinese New Year festival, despite the average price of Phuket pineapples being 15 baht per fruit.

Two years later, after the campaign’s success, the company priced its Chinese New Year gift sets at a whopping 15,430 baht. There were only nine sets available and buyers also got a gold pendant with their pineapples.

The number 15,430 signifies the total length of Phuket (in metres), company manager Kwannapatsorn Charnthalay said on Monday, adding that it is a little gimmick to present the province’s identity.

The campaign, “Ong Lai Po Pi Peng An”, has been running for eight years, aiming to provide a premium gift for Chinese descendants to give to their families during the Chinese New Year, which is around late January or early February each year.

Ong Lai, a Hokkien word meaning fortune or luck, is coincidentally the term that Phuket locals call pineapples, Kwannapatsorn said.

“Pineapples are grown all over the Southern region and are generally cheap,” she said. “However, we promote the real ‘Phuket pineapple’ grown exclusively on the island, selecting the breed that features the iconic sweet and sour tastes that everyone loves.”

Dubbed “The Queen of Andaman Fruits”, Phuket pineapple is renowned for its unique and mellow flavour, crisp texture and pleasant aroma.