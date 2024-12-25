‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ a unique Xmas present for stargazers

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) on Wednesday posted a unique Christmas card on its Facebook page, featuring a picture of the illuminated star cluster called ‘Christmas Tree Cluster’ to wish Thai stargazers a merry Christmas.

NARIT said the picture was compiled by NASA using data from several sources.

On its website, the US space agency said that this new image of NGC 2264, also known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” shows the shape of a cosmic tree with the glow of stellar lights. NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars — with ages between about one and five million years old — in our Milky Way about 2,500 light years away from Earth, said NASA.