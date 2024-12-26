True denies selling 300,000 SIM cards to Chinese call-centre gangs

True Corporation on Thursday announced that none of its major distributors have sold large lots of SIM cards to any call-centre gangs.

True, which operates TrueMove H and DTAC mobile phone networks, was referring to the December 20 raid on a condo on Rama IX Road in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang area.

Police arrested six Chinese nationals, and in a raid of six rooms on three floors of the condo building, officers found 286 SIM boxes, over 300,000 SIM cards, 636 smartphones, and 100 computers.

True said it has checked and found that more than half of the SIM cards had been bought outside Thailand and the rest bought from local retail shops, but a few at a time.