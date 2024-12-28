Chinese man arrested for allegedly stealing cash from plane passenger

Police investigated the evidence and identified the thief, before asking the Samut Prakan provincial court to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect.

On Thursday, police spotted the suspect while he was getting off a plane arriving from Hong Kong at Don Mueang Airport and arrested Sheng Xu, 45, of Chinese nationality, at around 11pm. He was charged with theft on board a vehicle.

Police said the suspect could be part of a gang that has been stealing from air passengers, adding that this year there had been several complaints from passengers that their valuables were missing while they were on board planes.