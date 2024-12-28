Chinese man arrested for allegedly stealing cash from plane passenger

Thai police on Thursday night arrested a Chinese national at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok for allegedly stealing from the luggage of a passenger on board a plane that landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport earlier this week.
The passenger of a Macao-Bangkok flight on December 24 alerted airport officials that around 45,000 Hong Kong dollars and 20,000 baht in cash was missing from his bag, which was stored in the overhead compartment of the plane.
Police investigated the evidence and identified the thief, before asking the Samut Prakan provincial court to issue an arrest warrant for the suspect.
On Thursday, police spotted the suspect while he was getting off a plane arriving from Hong Kong at Don Mueang Airport and arrested Sheng Xu, 45, of Chinese nationality, at around 11pm. He was charged with theft on board a vehicle.
Police said the suspect could be part of a gang that has been stealing from air passengers, adding that this year there had been several complaints from passengers that their valuables were missing while they were on board planes.