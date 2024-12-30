Songkran voted as Thailand’s best soft power

MONDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2024

A recent survey finds most Thais believe Songkran is the best representation of true Thai-ness, while Lisa and Moo Deng emerge as top Thai personalities

Most Thais believe that the annual Songkran festival is the best representation of Thailand and Thai-ness, an opinion survey has revealed. 

The nationwide survey, conducted by the North Bangkok University (North Bangkok Poll) from December 24 to 28 with 1,500 respondents, was announced on Monday. 

When asked which festival or tradition was Thailand’s best “soft power”, the top five responses were: 

  • Songkran: 30.5%
  • Loy Krathong: 18.3%
  • New Year’s Day: 14%
  • Wai Khru ritual for Muay Thai boxing: 9.5%
  • Rowboat racing: 7.7%

When asked to name the most successful forms of soft power, the top five responses were: 

  • Tourism, festivals and customs: 24.7%
  • Thai traditional attire: 20.3%
  • Thai traditional foods and sweets: 15.2%
  • Muay Thai: 15.2%
  • Thai traditional massage: 10.1%

When asked to name individuals or personalities seen as promoting Thailand the most, the top five responses were: 

  • Thai K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban: 25.4%
  • Moo Deng, the pygmy baby hippo at Khao Khiew Zoo: 15.2%
  • Thai bakery mascot Butterbear: 12.7%
  • Rapper Danupha “Milli” Khanatheerakul: 10.3%
  • Muay Thai boxer Buakaw Banchamek: 8.5% 
