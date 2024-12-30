Public Health Centre 47 Khlong Khwang opens to boost access to healthcare

Established in 1985, the centre was previously housed in a small two-storey building, making it difficult to serve the increasing number of residents. Its location near Bang Chueak Nang and Ratchamonti canals had also caused part of the building to collapse.

BMA allocated a budget for the construction of a new six-storey building in 2022, allowing for more space and a wider range of healthcare services

The centre has the potential to provide treatment, surveillance and symptom observation, thus helping reduce unnecessary patient transfers and congestion. Patients requiring inpatient care will be transferred to hospital.

The construction of the new health centre on the original site will enhance healthcare services and ensure people receive adequate medical treatment.

This move aligns with BMA’s policy to enhance public health centres to facilitate those requiring medical services while also reducing their travel cost and time.

The opening ceremony on December 18 also featured an exhibition of BMA’s efforts to enhance such centres and showcased the work undertaken by public health volunteers and clubs for seniors.

BMA executives, public health volunteers, senior club members and relevant officials participated in the ceremony.