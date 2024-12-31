PM2.5 dust exceeds safety standard in eight districts of Bangkok

Air quality in eight districts of Bangkok was below the safety standard on Tuesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said.
The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday at 33.3 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
The eight districts that reported the levels of PM2.5 exceeding safety standards are Nong Khaem (44.1 mcg), Bangkok Noi (40.7 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (40.6 mcg), Phasi Charoen (40.2), Thonburi (39 mcg), Khlong San (38.1), Taling Chan (37.8 mcg), and Sai Mai (37.7 mcg).
The centre urged Bangkokians to wear facemasks when leaving home and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to reduce the use of personal cars and plant trees at home to absorb pollution.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, industrial factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.