PM2.5 dust exceeds safety standard in 69 areas of Bangkok

The administration reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city at 60.9 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), higher than the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
The top five districts with the highest level of of PM2.5 exceeding safety standards were Nong Khaem (81.1 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (72.2 mcg), Phasi Charoen (69.9 mcg), Taling Chan (69.1 mcg) and Thonburi (67.7 mcg).
The centre urged Bangkokians to wear facemasks when leaving home and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods. It also recommended city dwellers to observe their symptoms like cough, difficulty breathing and eye irritation.
As of 8am, the temperature on Petchburi and Rama IX Road was 22 degrees Celsius. However, the PM2.5 pollution had blanketed the landscape, resulting in poor visibility.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.