Foreign Ministry Warns Thais of Scams in Europe and Exploitation in the Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued warnings to Thai nationals regarding two separate scams.
In Europe, particularly in countries such as France, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands, Thai citizens are being targeted by fraudsters posing as embassy officials. These scammers attempt to obtain personal information and trick individuals into transferring money. In some instances, they even forge embassy phone numbers to enhance their credibility.
Separately, the Ministry has received reports of Thai citizens being lured to the Middle East, specifically the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, with promises of employment as massage therapists in reputable spas.
These individuals are often misled through online platforms, with promises of visa-free entry and attractive employment benefits, including pre-paid expenses. However, upon arrival, many discover that they are forced into sex work, subjected to wage theft, and may even be trafficked to other establishments.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly advises all individuals seeking employment abroad to thoroughly research and verify the legitimacy of employment opportunities.