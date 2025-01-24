Air quality dips to unsafe levels in 60 of Thailand’s provinces

He added that the air quality in Phetchaburi, Sukhothai, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok had reached unsafe levels for more than three consecutive days.

As the PM2.5 air pollution is expected to persist in the Northeast, East, Bangkok and surrounding areas until January 27, he advised people to monitor air quality and strictly follow the ministry recommendations.

Varoth added that the ministry’s occupational and environmental disease control committee was considering guidelines for specifying disease control areas to facilitate implementation of measures.

According to him, areas with PM2.5 level higher than 75µg/m would be specified as disease control areas. The implementation of measures should not affect business operations and employees’ income, he assured.

Guidelines would be proposed to provincial governors and the Cabinet for consideration, he said.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.