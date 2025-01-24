Air quality dips to unsafe levels in 60 of Thailand’s provinces

Citing data from the Pollution Control Department, ministry spokesman Varoth Chotpitayasunondh explained that 45 of them had reached the orange level with PM2.5 level at between 37.6 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) and 75µg/m3.
The remaining 15 provinces had reached the red level with PM2.5 level above 75µg/m3. They are: Rayong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Phetchaburi, Saraburi, Sukhothai, Pathum Thani, Lopburi, Samut Sakhon, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Singburi and Samut Songkhram, he said.
He added that the air quality in Phetchaburi, Sukhothai, Saraburi, Samut Sakhon and Bangkok had reached unsafe levels for more than three consecutive days.
As the PM2.5 air pollution is expected to persist in the Northeast, East, Bangkok and surrounding areas until January 27, he advised people to monitor air quality and strictly follow the ministry recommendations.
Varoth added that the ministry’s occupational and environmental disease control committee was considering guidelines for specifying disease control areas to facilitate implementation of measures.
According to him, areas with PM2.5 level higher than 75µg/m would be specified as disease control areas. The implementation of measures should not affect business operations and employees’ income, he assured.
Guidelines would be proposed to provincial governors and the Cabinet for consideration, he said.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted that the air quality in the capital was worse than yesterday, with 67 areas reaching unsafe levels and 352 schools were closed. However, he expects the air quality to improve on January 27-28.
He advised people to take care of their health, wear facemasks and avoid outdoor activities, saying the air pollution persists in the Central, East, Bangkok and surrounding areas.
Burning activities are still a source of pollution especially outside the capital, he said, adding that the pollution in Bangkok becomes severe when air ventilation drops due to skyscrapers.
He added that crop burning persists in Nakhon Nayok province as farmers face difficulty in dealing with large stubble after the rice harvest.
Chadchart confirmed that the measure banning unregistered high-emission trucks from entering Bangkok streets had come into effect. Violators will face imprisonment for up to a month and/or 2,000 baht fine for violating the disaster prevention and mitigation law.
Regarding complaints about the weak punishment, he said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration enforced laws as much as it could within its authority, saying that collaboration with other agencies is necessary.