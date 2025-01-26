Over 1.63 million people used ‘free electric trains’ on the first day

When ranked, it is found that the Gold Line had the highest increase in passengers, with a 2.42-fold increase compared to the average of the past three Saturdays. Following that, the Yellow and Pink Lines saw increases of 92.68% and 86.28%, respectively. These three lines are feeder public transportation systems that pass through residential areas and connect to the main mass transit lines.

Pichet added that for the intercity trains of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), a total of 215 trains were operated, with 75,303 passengers. This included 31,850 passengers on commercial trains and 43,453 passengers on social trains, a decrease of 3,116 passengers or a 3.97% drop compared to the average of the past three Saturdays in January 2025.

Overall, on January 25, 2025, a total of 1,709,749 passengers used the rail system, which was an increase of 506,355 passengers or a 42.08% rise compared to the average of the past three Saturdays in January 2025.

Pichet concluded that it is encouraging to see the public increasingly use environmentally friendly electric rail systems, which helps reduce the use of personal cars. This is a step toward lowering carbon monoxide emissions and air pollution, which will also contribute to reducing PM2.5 dust particles.

Tomorrow (January 27), being the first Monday of the week is expected to see a high number of passengers using the electric rail system during peak hours, both in the morning and evening, despite the government's and Bangkok's promotion of work-from-home (WFH) policies.

The Department of Rail Transport has coordinated with the electric rail service providers to increase service frequency during rush hours. Additionally, passenger traffic at various stations will be monitored to adjust service frequency and add more ticketing counters or machines, ensuring that the public can travel comfortably, quickly, and safely.