Thai authorities on alert as Cambodia forest fire crosses border

Thai border authorities in Trat province are closely monitoring an ongoing forest fire in Cambodia’s Pursat province which on Thursday spread across the border to Ban Cham Rak village in Muang district of the eastern province.

Due to strong winds, the fire, which had started on Khao Banthat mountain in the neighbouring country about two weeks ago, spread to the territory of a Royal Thai Navy (RTN)’s base under the 534th Paramilitary Marine Regiment, an RTN official said.

On Thursday, The fire was about 1 km away from the base’s buildings but its spread appeared to have been halted by the Cham Rak canal which runs across the base, he added.