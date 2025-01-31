Thai authorities on alert as Cambodia forest fire crosses border

Thai border authorities in Trat province are closely monitoring an ongoing forest fire in Cambodia’s Pursat province which on Thursday spread across the border to Ban Cham Rak village in Muang district of the eastern province.
Due to strong winds, the fire, which had started on Khao Banthat mountain in the neighbouring country about two weeks ago, spread to the territory of a Royal Thai Navy (RTN)’s base under the 534th Paramilitary Marine Regiment, an RTN official said.
On Thursday, The fire was about 1 km away from the base’s buildings but its spread appeared to have been halted by the Cham Rak canal which runs across the base, he added.
The fire devastated trees and grass in the area and sent thick smoke over a large area of Ban Cham Rak village, said the official, adding that so far there has been no report of fire damage to people’s property.
Captain Chairat Khamphirom, chief of Paramilitary Marine Regiment region 3, said that officials will be on standby to suppress the flame if it spreads further, adding that fire barriers have been deployed at six of the base’s buildings to prevent damage.
The RTN has also advised nearby villagers to wear facemasks when leaving home to minimise health impacts from the smoke.