Cold front from China to bring drop in temperature and strong winds to Northeast Thailand this weekend

The remaining regions will experience cool weather with fog in the morning on Friday, followed by a decrease in temperature the next day, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changing weather, and advised motorists to use more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the moderate easterly wind prevails over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing isolated light rains to the South, with waves in the Gulf rising to 1-2 metres.
The department added that from Saturday to Tuesday, another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, causing a decrease in temperature by 3-5 °C in the Northeast by 2-4 °C in the remaining regions except for the lower South.
The strengthening northeast monsoon will prevail over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea during this period, causing isolated thundershowers in the South and raising waves in the lower Gulf to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
Weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 15-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds; minimum 14-19°C, maximum 32-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 20-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool with fog in the morning with isolated light rains in the lower part; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rains; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fog in the morning; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.