Cold front from China to bring drop in temperature and strong winds to Northeast Thailand this weekend

The remaining regions will experience cool weather with fog in the morning on Friday, followed by a decrease in temperature the next day, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changing weather, and advised motorists to use more caution in areas with poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the moderate easterly wind prevails over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South, causing isolated light rains to the South, with waves in the Gulf rising to 1-2 metres.