Fires from Cambodia ravage Banthat Mountain forests in Trat

Forest fires spreading from Cambodia across the Banthat Mountains on Monday afternoon have devastated a vast area of forest in four tambons of Trat province by Tuesday morning.

As of press time, officials had yet to extinguish the fires in the Banthat Mountains, which continue to burn across four tambons in Trat’s Mueang district.

Firefighters Struggle to Contain the Blazes

Firefighters have so far only been able to create buffer zones to prevent the flames from reaching orchards and villagers’ homes in Tha Kum, Ta Kang, Chamrak, and Laem Klud.