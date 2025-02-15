Thailand, Myanmar strengthen cooperation to combat human trafficking

Thailand and Myanmar have held high-level talks to enhance collaboration in the fight against human trafficking and to provide assistance to victims.

Representatives from both countries met at the Ratchamanu Task Force Headquarters in Mae Sot on Saturday to discuss streamlining the repatriation process for foreign nationals and Thais who have been trafficked and wish to return home.

The meeting brought together key officials from both sides, including senior military and police personnel, as well as local administrators. The primary aim was to strengthen cross-border cooperation to ensure efficient and humane repatriation procedures, in full compliance with human-rights standards.

Discussions centred on three key areas: