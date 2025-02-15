Thailand, Myanmar strengthen cooperation to combat human trafficking

Thailand and Myanmar have held high-level talks to enhance collaboration in the fight against human trafficking and to provide assistance to victims.
Representatives from both countries met at the Ratchamanu Task Force Headquarters in Mae Sot on Saturday to discuss streamlining the repatriation process for foreign nationals and Thais who have been trafficked and wish to return home.
The meeting brought together key officials from both sides, including senior military and police personnel, as well as local administrators. The primary aim was to strengthen cross-border cooperation to ensure efficient and humane repatriation procedures, in full compliance with human-rights standards.
Discussions centred on three key areas:
The meeting followed a recent operation by Thai authorities to cut off electricity supplies to Myanmar, a move designed to disrupt scam operations in the border region. While this action has yet to result in further repatriations of call-centre-scam victims, the situation remains fluid. A government meeting scheduled for Monday, as confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai, is expected to address this issue.
The electricity cutoff, now in its 10th day, has caused a severe fuel shortage in Myawaddy, Myanmar, leading to a surge in cross-border fuel smuggling. A Nation TV investigation revealed numerous empty vehicles crossing from Myanmar into Thailand specifically to refuel. Petrol stations in Mae Sot have seen a significant increase in Myanmar-registered vehicles filling up before returning across the border.
A Myawaddy resident confirmed the critical fuel shortage, saying petrol stations in the town have either run out of fuel or are severely rationing sales. Fuel is reportedly being sold illegally in small quantities at inflated prices.
The fuel crisis has driven a sharp rise in illegal fuel smuggling, with security forces intercepting smugglers almost daily. Col Nattakorn Reuntip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force, told Nation TV that smugglers are typically carrying fuel in jerry cans, either concealed in cargo trucks crossing the Friendship Bridge or transported via natural border crossings.
He noted that many smuggling routes are located opposite casinos and areas with significant Chinese investment.
Thai authorities have warned against fuel smuggling, highlighting the severe penalties involved. Mae Sot Police Station has issued a reminder that those caught smuggling fuel face imprisonment and fines under the Customs Act BE 2469 and the Internal Security Maintenance Act BE 2551.
Furthermore, if such activities are deemed to be linked to unrest or threats to national security, offenders may also be prosecuted under the Petroleum Act BE 2514.