Explosive thrown at Narathiwat base ahead of ministers’ visit

Large firecrackers were thrown at Wat Cho-airong in Narathiwat’s Chuap subdistrict, Cho-airong district, on Friday night, causing a loud explosion but with no injuries reported, police said.

The temple serves as a base for the army’s 403rd Special Operation Unit, which supervises security in the Deep South province.

On the ground next to the temple’s wall, police officers from Cho-airong station found pieces of red paper and black tape that were used to wrap several firecrackers together.

Witnesses said the explosive was thrown from one of three motorcycles ridden by six young men passing the temple at night. The group quickly fled the scene after the firecrackers exploded.