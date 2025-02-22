Explosive thrown at Narathiwat base ahead of ministers’ visit

Large firecrackers were thrown at Wat Cho-airong in Narathiwat’s Chuap subdistrict, Cho-airong district, on Friday night, causing a loud explosion but with no injuries reported, police said.
The temple serves as a base for the army’s 403rd Special Operation Unit, which supervises security in the Deep South province.
On the ground next to the temple’s wall, police officers from Cho-airong station found pieces of red paper and black tape that were used to wrap several firecrackers together.
Witnesses said the explosive was thrown from one of three motorcycles ridden by six young men passing the temple at night. The group quickly fled the scene after the firecrackers exploded.
The incident took place before a scheduled visit to Narathiwat by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong on Sunday.
The ministers’ itinerary includes visits to several districts in Narathiwat, including Cho-airong, to meet with local school directors and religious leaders to discuss developments of local communities.
Joining Phumtham and Tawee will be former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, adviser to the ASEAN chair, who will be visiting the South for the first time since his return from self-exile abroad.
Authorities believe that the incident was perpetrated by a group of unruly teenagers aiming to cause disturbances before ministers’ visit.