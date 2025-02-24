Oman police confirm missing Thai woman was murdered

A woman from Lampang, whose parents reported being unable to contact her for three months after she visited her Bangladeshi boyfriend in Oman, has been confirmed murdered in the Middle Eastern country.

The death of Athitiya (surname withheld), also known as Mind, was revealed by a Thai woman married to an Omani police officer.

The Thai woman, who uses the Facebook account Khadeeja MadamOman Alhashmi, posted on her Facebook page on Sunday night that a burned body found on a mountain had been confirmed as Mind, the missing Lampang woman.