Innovative building design: a weapon against PM 2.5 pollution

PM 2.5 (fine particulate) air pollution continues to pose significant health risks in urban environments across the globe, particularly in densely populated city centres.

While traditional measures such as reducing vehicular traffic and industrial emissions remain important, architectural innovations are emerging as a powerful complementary approach to combat this persistent problem.

According to Assistant Professor Dr Jitiporn Wongwatcharapaiboon of Thammasat University's Faculty of Architecture and Planning, building design plays a crucial role in filtering harmful particulates.

"Controlling indoor temperature and humidity is fundamental," Jitiporn explains. "Proper humidity levels prevent dust particles from becoming airborne, while slightly cooler temperatures encourage faster settlement of particulates."

The building façade serves as the first line of defence against pollution. Experts recommend well-ventilated façades incorporating specialised filtration materials that can trap harmful particles before they penetrate indoor spaces.

Within buildings, advanced filtration systems such as HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters and electrostatic precipitators have proved highly effective at capturing PM 2.5 dust, particulate matter that's 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter.

Strategic design choices can further enhance air quality. Positioning windows and ventilation openings to align with natural wind patterns helps expel pollutants while reducing energy consumption. This approach not only improves air quality but also creates more sustainable buildings overall.

