Body found on Phuket beach identified as elderly Canadian woman

A body found on Kata Beach in Phuket on Wednesday has been identified as that of an 80-year-old Canadian woman who was determined to have died from heatstroke, police said.

Police identified the woman as Karen Pai, 80, a Canadian citizen who had checked into the Kata Palm Resort Hotel on 3 March. She was scheduled to check out on Thursday (6 March) and was travelling alone.

Pai was spotted lying face down on the beach at 10:30 am on Wednesday. When she was still in the same position at 1:20 pm, with bruise marks having developed on her body, police were alerted. Upon inspection, they confirmed she had passed away.