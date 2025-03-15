Fatal bridge collapse prompts stricter contractor oversight

The minister of transport has expressed deep condolences after a fatal-bridge beam collapse at the Dao Khanong toll plaza on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, resulted in five deaths and 24 injuries, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures and stricter contractor oversight.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that three Thai nationals, including an engineer and two workers, and two foreign workers were killed in the collapse. The incident occurred during construction, and no members of the public were harmed thanks to prior traffic diversions.