Fatal bridge collapse prompts stricter contractor oversight

The minister of transport has expressed deep condolences after a fatal-bridge beam collapse at the Dao Khanong toll plaza on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway.
The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, resulted in five deaths and 24 injuries, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures and stricter contractor oversight.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit confirmed that three Thai nationals, including an engineer and two workers, and two foreign workers were killed in the collapse. The incident occurred during construction, and no members of the public were harmed thanks to prior traffic diversions.
"I am profoundly saddened by this tragedy and extend my sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured," Suriya said.
He announced that the contractor will provide compensation of at least 1 million baht per deceased individual, with the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) considering further compensation.
Suriya has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse and the implementation of stringent safety protocols to prevent future incidents.
He also announced plans to introduce a "contractor handbook" by next month. This will allow for the immediate suspension of contractors found in violation of safety standards and their exclusion from future bidding processes.
Similar measures for site supervisors are also under consideration.
The transport minister reiterated that all construction projects on Rama II Road remain on schedule for completion by the end of 2025, ensuring improved traffic flow.
Surachet Laophulsuk, governor of EXAT, said the priority is to restore the site and reopen the affected section of the expressway as quickly as possible, with a focus on high safety standards.
The inbound section of the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway at the Dao Khanong toll plaza is targeted for reopening within seven days. Repairs to the damaged outbound section are expected to be completed within 30 days.
EXAT has suspended the contractor's operations for 14 days to facilitate the investigation and will release a public report detailing the cause of the collapse and measures to prevent recurrence.