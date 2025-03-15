Contractor to Compensate Victims Following Fatal Rama II Bridge Collapse

A construction contractor has pledged to provide compensation of at least one million baht per victim following today's collapse of an elevated bridge beam on Rama II Road, a major thoroughfare in Bangkok, which resulted in five fatalities and 30 injuries.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of all bodies as the search for missing persons concluded on Saturday evening. The operation ended after equipment detected no vital signs and relatives confirmed no one remained unaccounted for.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who visited the site, has launched an investigation to determine whether the collapse was due to contractor negligence or an unforeseen event. He has also instructed the construction supervision company to implement stricter safety measures.

The Ministry of Transport is preparing to introduce penalties for construction supervision consultants who fail to prevent accidents. Discussions with the Comptroller General's Department are underway, with the new regulations expected to be enforced by April 2025.