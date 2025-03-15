Contractor to Compensate Victims Following Fatal Rama II Bridge Collapse

A construction contractor has pledged to provide compensation of at least one million baht per victim following today's collapse of an elevated bridge beam on Rama II Road, a major thoroughfare in Bangkok, which resulted in five fatalities and 30 injuries.
Authorities confirmed the recovery of all bodies as the search for missing persons concluded on Saturday evening. The operation ended after equipment detected no vital signs and relatives confirmed no one remained unaccounted for.
Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, who visited the site, has launched an investigation to determine whether the collapse was due to contractor negligence or an unforeseen event. He has also instructed the construction supervision company to implement stricter safety measures.
The Ministry of Transport is preparing to introduce penalties for construction supervision consultants who fail to prevent accidents. Discussions with the Comptroller General's Department are underway, with the new regulations expected to be enforced by April 2025.
Under these regulations, companies found responsible for accidents will face score deductions and be barred from bidding on future government projects. However, the new measures will not be applied retroactively to the current incident.
Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) Governor Surachet Laophulsuk confirmed that efforts are focused on clearing the site and restoring traffic flow as quickly as possible.
EXAT is also considering a temporary halt to construction of the elevated road project during the upcoming Songkran festival to mitigate further risks. Work schedules may be adjusted to nighttime operations to minimise disruption to the public.
EXAT aims to reopen the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway at the inbound Dao Khanong toll plaza within seven days.
Simultaneously, rigorous safety inspections of the remaining bridge structure and controlled demolition of the debris are being carried out. Repairs to the damaged outbound section towards the Dao Khanong interchange are expected to be completed within 30 days.
"EXAT has suspended the contractor's operations for 14 days to facilitate a thorough investigation. Once the facts are established, we will provide a full public report detailing the causes of the collapse and the measures taken to prevent recurrence," Surachet stated.
Preliminary reports suggest that excessive concrete pouring and potential fatigue among nighttime workers may have contributed to the collapse. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine whether negligence played a role.
In response to the incident, Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat, Deputy Leader of the Democrat Party, criticised the lack of accountability and urged for the implementation of a "Public Safety Act."
He highlighted the recurring nature of such incidents and called for a more rigorous approach to learning from past mistakes.
Dr Suchatvee outlined four potential causes of construction collapses: substandard design, substandard construction, improper usage, and natural disasters.
He emphasised the need for a comprehensive investigation and urged the public to support the proposed legislation by signing the petition at thaipublicsafety.org.