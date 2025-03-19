Police arrest German man for assaulting dentists in Nakhon Ratchasima

Police tracked him down and arrested him at the Klang Villa shopping mall parking lot on Sura Narai Road in Mueang district around 5pm.

He was taken to Jorhor Police Station, where officers coordinated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Police and a German-language interpreter to proceed with legal actions.

He testified through an interpreter, admitting that he was indeed the person named in the arrest warrant. However, refused to provide any statements to the police, insisting that he would only testify in court.

A background check confirmed that he had a valid visa, renewed annually. Today, the police will seek court approval for his detention and submit a request to the Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Office to revoke his visa, citing him as a dangerous individual posing a threat to society.

As the next step, the Immigration Office will summon the victimized dentist to provide testimony, along with supporting evidence and CCTV footage, to aid in the consideration of the suspect’s visa revocation.