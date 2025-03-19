Police arrest German man for assaulting dentists in Nakhon Ratchasima

The arrest followed an appeal from the Nakhon Ratchasima Dentist Club to Korat police, urging them to locate and apprehend the expatriate, who is married to a Thai woman and resides in Tambon Don Chompu, Non Sung district.
According to the club, the suspect had repeatedly attacked dental clinics in Mueang district since November last year, leaving local dentists in fear. He allegedly assaulted dentists and sent threatening messages via their Facebook pages.
In response, officers from Jorhor Police Station obtained an arrest warrant from the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court for the suspect, identified as Matthias.
Police tracked him down and arrested him at the Klang Villa shopping mall parking lot on Sura Narai Road in Mueang district around 5pm.
He was taken to Jorhor Police Station, where officers coordinated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Police and a German-language interpreter to proceed with legal actions.
He testified through an interpreter, admitting that he was indeed the person named in the arrest warrant. However, refused to provide any statements to the police, insisting that he would only testify in court.
A background check confirmed that he had a valid visa, renewed annually. Today, the police will seek court approval for his detention and submit a request to the Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration Office to revoke his visa, citing him as a dangerous individual posing a threat to society.
As the next step, the Immigration Office will summon the victimized dentist to provide testimony, along with supporting evidence and CCTV footage, to aid in the consideration of the suspect’s visa revocation.