April 8 deadline for submitting tax returns fast approaching

All income earners should file their tax returns before the deadline next month, the government has said, warning that tax evasion could land a person in jail for up to one year or a fine of 200,000 baht, or both.

Deputy government spokesperson Karom Phonphonklang said on Wednesday that income earners have a legal duty to file their tax returns, either at a branch of the Revenue Department or via “D-MyTax” e-filing platform before April 8 – this tax year’s deadline.

“It is the duty of all Thais who earned income in the past year, including online sellers, YouTubers, and influencers,” he said.

Karom warned that those who file their tax after the deadline could be fined at maximum of 2,000 baht, plus an interest of 1.5% per month.

Those who are found to intentionally evade tax could face up to one year in jail time and/or 200,000 baht fine.

Meanwhile, those who submit false information in their tax returns could face up to 7 years’ jail time and/or 200,000 baht fine.