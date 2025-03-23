Higher Education Ministry takes action after student brawl

This order by Supamas Isarabhakdi came after an incident at 7.15pm on Saturday, when a brawl among around 20 students took place from the second to the fourth storeys of the shopping complex in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, injuring five students and one security officer.

The Higher Education Ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary has been instructed to collaborate with executives of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus, and Pathumwan Institute of Technology to investigate the case and carry out disciplinary actions against the students involved. The office has also been directed to work with the police on the investigation and legal actions.