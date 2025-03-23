Higher Education Ministry takes action after student brawl

This order by Supamas Isarabhakdi came after an incident at 7.15pm on Saturday, when a brawl among around 20 students took place from the second to the fourth storeys of the shopping complex in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, injuring five students and one security officer.
The Higher Education Ministry’s Office of the Permanent Secretary has been instructed to collaborate with executives of Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok, Uthenthawai Campus, and Pathumwan Institute of Technology to investigate the case and carry out disciplinary actions against the students involved. The office has also been directed to work with the police on the investigation and legal actions.
Supamas said the ministry will discuss with relevant agencies establishment of measures that prevent and resolve conflicts among educational institutions, aiming for tangible outcomes.
Meanwhile, the ministry will collaborate with the Royal Thai Police to enhance security measures in areas at risk of student brawls and monitor student groups likely to cause violence, she said.
She added that the ministry is ready to support initiatives to foster relationships among educational institutions to promote peace among students and address student brawls in the long term.
“This incident is unacceptable as it caused public distress,” she said, adding that the ministry will implement measures to prevent student brawls and punish those involved to ensure that educational institutions remain spaces for learning.