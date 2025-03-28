Summer storms, gusts and hail warning from tomorrow

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Friday as the heat low-pressure cell covers the upper country, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
Isolated thundershowers and gusts are forecast for the Northeast region due to the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the eastern part of the Northeast, the department added.
In the South, isolated thunderstorms are possible especially in the lower part, as the weak southeasterly wind prevails over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thunderstorms, the department said.
The department added that from Saturday to Tuesday (March 29-April 1), several areas of upper Thailand will experience summer storms with gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes, as a moderate high-pressure system from China is expected to extend to cover the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea by tomorrow (March 29), causing the easterly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country.
The department urged people in the upper country to take care of their health over the weekend and be alert to severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day; minimum temperature 18-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 36-40°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusts mostly in Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 20-26°C, maximum 37-40°C.
Central: Hot to very hot day; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 37-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 33-38°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-37°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 35-38°C.