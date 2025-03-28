Summer storms, gusts and hail warning from tomorrow

The upper part of Thailand will experience a hot to very hot day on Friday as the heat low-pressure cell covers the upper country, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

Isolated thundershowers and gusts are forecast for the Northeast region due to the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the eastern part of the Northeast, the department added.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are possible especially in the lower part, as the weak southeasterly wind prevails over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South. Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thunderstorms, the department said.