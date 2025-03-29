77 mild aftershocks reported in Myanmar following massive quake

These aftershocks are of low magnitudes and were not felt in several areas of Thailand, the department said.

The initial earthquake, with a magnitude of 8.2 and a depth of 10 km, was reported at around 1:20 pm near Mandalay, about 392 kilometers from Pang Mapha district in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The tremors affected northern and central Thailand, especially Bangkok, causing damage to buildings in several districts.

The department added that the earthquake and aftershocks were caused by the Sagaing Fault, a major fault in Myanmar. The fault is a primarily continental right-lateral transform fault between the Indian and Sunda plates.

The Sagaing Fault links the divergent boundary in the Andaman Sea with the zone of active continental collision along the Himalayan front. It passes through the populated cities of Mandalay, Yamethin, Pyinmana, the capital Naypyidaw, Toungoo, and Pegu before dropping into the Gulf of Martaban, running for a total length of over 1,200 kilometers.

At 3.24am. on Saturday, the department also reported a 2.0 magnitude aftershock centered in Tambon Wiang Nuea, Pai district, Mae Hong Son province.

