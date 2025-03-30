Army does not accept donations for K-9s, government clarifies

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang denied the claims and urged people not to believe such misinformation. The Royal Thai Army has clarified that there are no donations for military dogs, he said.

He confirmed that the dogs are receiving thorough care from military veterinarians, which includes health assessments, feeding, physical and mental evaluations, as well as safety measures at every stage of the mission.

"All dogs are ‘soldiers’ who have been trained and prepared to the highest standard and are being cared for by expert handlers," he added.