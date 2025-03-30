Army does not accept donations for K-9s, government clarifies

This clarification followed false information circulating on social media, claiming that donations were being accepted to support dogs deployed to rescue victims from the collapse of the State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The collapse, which occurred on Friday afternoon, was caused by an earthquake centred in Mandalay, Myanmar, resulting in 18 injuries and 10 fatalities. One person later died in hospital.
Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang denied the claims and urged people not to believe such misinformation. The Royal Thai Army has clarified that there are no donations for military dogs, he said.
He confirmed that the dogs are receiving thorough care from military veterinarians, which includes health assessments, feeding, physical and mental evaluations, as well as safety measures at every stage of the mission.
"All dogs are ‘soldiers’ who have been trained and prepared to the highest standard and are being cared for by expert handlers," he added.
Karom further stated that the government would like to thank various sectors for their support in rescuing the victims of the collapsed building. However, he confirmed that there are currently no issues with personnel, equipment, or machinery.