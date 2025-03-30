BMA acts against 4 Chinese for removing documents from SAO building

Pol Maj Gen Nopasin Poolswat, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, disclosed that on Saturday, March 29, 2025, four Chinese nationals were apprehended for illegally removing 32 files of documents from the rear of the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building, without permission.

Currently, the Governor of Bangkok has declared the area a disaster zone, thereby designating it as a restricted area where no one is allowed to enter without authorization.

Upon receiving reports from the public about a group of four individuals seen removing documents from the site, the police coordinated with the relevant authorities to track down the suspects.