Bangkok on Edge as Aftershocks Trigger Evacuations and Safety Scrutiny

Renewed tremors, originating from the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar, sent shockwaves through Bangkok on Monday, sparking widespread panic and evacuations across the city’s high-rise buildings.
The aftershocks, following the initial seismic event on March 28th, prompted a wave of anxiety among office workers and public servants, leading to a series of official announcements and urgent safety assessments.
The day began with immediate evacuations from key government buildings. At the Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Building A was evacuated following reports of tremors specifically affecting the Constitutional Court and Central Bankruptcy Court sections.
Building inspectors reported unsettling swaying on the 7th floor, accompanied by floor subsidence and falling ceiling tiles, with some individuals reporting audible cracking and falling concrete debris.
Deputy Minister of Interior, Sabida Thaiseth, inspected the complex and reassured the public that expert engineers had confirmed the building’s structural integrity.
However, as a precautionary measure, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) will conduct further inspections of all government buildings. A 24-hour hotline (1531) was established for public reporting of any structural anomalies.
“Discussions were held with the DPT and the Engineering Council to assess the situation,” Sabida explained. “Experts confirmed that the aftershocks did not affect the structural integrity of Government Complex Building A, which remains safe for normal operations. Officials have returned to their duties, and the public can access government services as usual.”
Efforts are underway to inspect all buildings. The Ministry of Interior has instructed the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to intensify inspections of all buildings in its jurisdiction, including condominiums, hotels, and residences.
Sabida confirmed that numerous buildings had already been inspected and cleared.
Pongnara Yenying, Director-General of the DPT, clarified that the aftershocks, 15 in total, ranging from 2 to 3.4 magnitude, occurred between 8:46 AM and 10:28 AM.
“Inspections revealed only superficial cracks from the March 28th earthquake, which do not affect the building's structure,” he stated.
Regarding social media reports of Building A leaning, he explained that the building was designed with a slight tilt and that the perceived leaning was not due to damage.
The DPT will conduct further inspections to assess any additional damage. However, initial inspections found no significant damage.
Inspections of over 200 government buildings, hospitals, and schools in Bangkok resulted in four buildings being temporarily closed: Tosamintharathirat Building, Rajavithi Hospital, Lerdsin Hospital (building connector closed but main building remains operational), Immigration Bureau (30-story Muang Thong building, damage on the 3rd floor), and the Revenue Department in Soi Ari.
Thanes Weerasiri, President of the Engineering Council, confirmed that the aftershocks did not affect building structures.
“I work on the 7th floor of Building A and have observed pre-existing cracks, such as wall cracks, which were present before,” he stated. “After the March 28th earthquake, additional superficial cracks appeared, unrelated to the structure. There were no new cracks at beam or column joints after today’s aftershocks. Any detached exterior elements were decorative and did not affect the building's structural integrity.”
Simultaneously, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) activated its business continuity plan after tremors were felt in its head office, particularly above the 17th floor of Building 2.
Following inspections by engineers from the Huai Khwang District Office and the bank, the building was declared safe, and staff were instructed to return to work.
In contrast, the Ministry of Labour ordered the immediate evacuation of the Social Security Office building. This decision followed the ministry's earlier safety categorisation of its buildings: the 15-storey building, housing ministerial offices, was designated an "Orange Zone" and closed for inspection, while the 5-storey "Rainbow Building" was deemed safe ("Yellow Zone").
However, tremors at 10:20 AM triggered a full evacuation of both buildings, coinciding with reports of an aftershock originating in Myanmar at 10:00 AM.
The panic extended to Police General Hospital, where a temporary evacuation of patients occurred. However, Pol Maj Gen Samart Muangsiri, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, later clarified that no official evacuation order had been issued.
He attributed the heightened anxiety to unverified social media reports of a leaning building at the government complex and urged the public to verify information before reacting. Inspections conducted over the weekend had revealed minor cracks but no structural damage.
The Royal Thai Police Headquarters also reported feeling tremors, but no evacuation was ordered. Similarly, the Revenue Department, after conducting its own structural inspections, instructed staff to work from home as a temporary precautionary measure.