Bangkok on Edge as Aftershocks Trigger Evacuations and Safety Scrutiny

Renewed tremors, originating from the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar, sent shockwaves through Bangkok on Monday, sparking widespread panic and evacuations across the city’s high-rise buildings.

The aftershocks, following the initial seismic event on March 28th, prompted a wave of anxiety among office workers and public servants, leading to a series of official announcements and urgent safety assessments.

The day began with immediate evacuations from key government buildings. At the Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Building A was evacuated following reports of tremors specifically affecting the Constitutional Court and Central Bankruptcy Court sections.

Building inspectors reported unsettling swaying on the 7th floor, accompanied by floor subsidence and falling ceiling tiles, with some individuals reporting audible cracking and falling concrete debris.

Deputy Minister of Interior, Sabida Thaiseth, inspected the complex and reassured the public that expert engineers had confirmed the building’s structural integrity.

However, as a precautionary measure, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT) will conduct further inspections of all government buildings. A 24-hour hotline (1531) was established for public reporting of any structural anomalies.