Chinese Embassy Pledges Cooperation in Thailand Building Collapse Probe, Stresses 'Fair' Investigation

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement responding to media inquiries regarding the involvement of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group in the construction of the collapsed Office of the Auditor-General (SAO) building, which fell victim to a recent earthquake.
The embassy has pledged full cooperation with the Thai authorities and emphasised its belief in a fair and transparent investigation.
In a statement released late on April 1st, the embassy addressed concerns surrounding the role of the Chinese firm, which was contracted for the building's construction.
"In recent days, we have received numerous inquiries from the media regarding Chinese enterprises operating in Thailand," the embassy's statement stated. "The Chinese government consistently instructs its companies working overseas to adhere strictly to local laws and regulations, to uphold social responsibility, and to contribute positively to the communities in which they operate."
The embassy expressed its condolences for the loss of life and injuries caused by the building collapse, which occurred on March 28th.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and to those injured in this tragic incident," the statement said.
The Chinese government has also extended practical assistance to the Thai authorities in their rescue and recovery efforts.
"We have dispatched a team of earthquake rescue experts and volunteers to support the Thai government's operations," the embassy confirmed. "Furthermore, we have coordinated with Chinese companies in Thailand to provide large cranes and other essential machinery to aid in the rescue efforts."
The embassy stressed that it would continue to provide full support and assistance as requested by the Thai government. Crucially, it has called upon China Railway No.10 Engineering Group to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation into the cause of the collapse.
"We urge the relevant Chinese company to provide their full cooperation to the Thai government's investigative process," the embassy stated. "We are confident that the Thai government's investigation will produce a scientific and just conclusion."
It is noteworthy that the embassy chose to describe China Railway No.10 as an "enterprise" rather than a "state-owned enterprise," potentially indicating a distinction in its operational structure.