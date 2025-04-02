Chinese Embassy Pledges Cooperation in Thailand Building Collapse Probe, Stresses 'Fair' Investigation

The Chinese Embassy in Thailand has issued a statement responding to media inquiries regarding the involvement of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group in the construction of the collapsed Office of the Auditor-General (SAO) building, which fell victim to a recent earthquake.

The embassy has pledged full cooperation with the Thai authorities and emphasised its belief in a fair and transparent investigation.

In a statement released late on April 1st, the embassy addressed concerns surrounding the role of the Chinese firm, which was contracted for the building's construction.