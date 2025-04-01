China Railway Group: Global Giant Under Scrutiny Over Subsidiary Corruption

The recent collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Myanmar, triggered by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, has placed a spotlight on the building's safety standards and, consequently, on the construction company involved: China Railway No.10 Engineering Group, a subsidiary of the infrastructure behemoth, China Railway Group (CREC).

This incident has prompted a closer examination of CREC's global operations, particularly concerning allegations of corruption and bribery within its international subsidiaries.

China Railway Group, a state-owned enterprise, is a major player in infrastructure development, both domestically and internationally.

Its subsidiaries, each identified by a numbered designation, manage projects worldwide.

For example, while No.10 is under scrutiny in Thailand, other subsidiaries like No.9 operate in regions including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Uganda, and No.8 handles projects in Iraq, Singapore, and Laos. CREC also plays a significant role in China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Despite the ongoing investigation into its subsidiary in Thailand, China Railway Group boasts an impressive record. It has been a consistent presence in the Fortune Global 500 for 17 years, ranking 34th in 2022.

The company is also listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, although its share price has seen a 5% decline since the Myanmar earthquake.

