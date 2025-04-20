DNP flags activist’s conduct after resignation and corruption claims

SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has listed six behaviours linked to Siranudh 'Psi' Scott, recently prominent on social media.

This development follows marine conservationist’s public resignation as an adviser to the department’s director-general on April 12, along with the release of videos alleging environmental misconduct and systemic corruption within marine parks in southern Thailand.

He made headlines after posting footage of tour operators violating park rules during official closures for reef rehabilitation, including dropping anchors on coral reefs and allowing tourists to walk on protected marine ecosystems. 

These actions, he claims, were ignored by authorities and sometimes even facilitated by complicit officials who benefited from under-the-table arrangements.

DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa later responded, stating that Siranudh’s resignation was voluntary and not a dismissal. However, he acknowledged having received complaints from local business operators about Psi’s outspoken social media activity, including the creation of content deemed “too much” for public platforms.

Following this, he ordered marine park chiefs to review all future content from officials before it's posted, especially if it relates to sensitive conservation or tourism issues.

On Saturday, department officials who had worked with Siranudh submitted a report to Attapol outlining six behaviours exhibited by the marine conservationist:

  1. Frequently claimed to be an adviser to the DNP director-general and exercised this perceived authority to direct officials to support his personal missions. He also requested the use of national park vehicles—particularly cars and boats—without prior permission, often disrupting regular park operations and reducing overall efficiency.
  2. Brought in foreign team members to participate in activities without authorisation. Drone flights and video recordings were conducted without prior approval. On each visit to a national park, he was typically accompanied by two to three videographers and a personal bodyguard. The resulting videos were posted exclusively on his personal channels and never shared through the department’s official platforms.
  3. Frequently reprimanded tourists, guides, boat operators, and local business owners, at times using inappropriate language. This led to considerable dissatisfaction among local operators and created challenges for national park staff. Many mistakenly believed Siranudh was an official, resulting in generalised criticism directed at department personnel.
  4. Lacked clearly verifiable qualifications, expertise, or significant achievements in marine conservation that would justify his appointment as an adviser to the DNP director-general. It is widely understood that he is someone who enjoys swimming.
  5. Regularly posted content on his personal platforms showcasing apparent involvement in official marine conservation activities. However, he was not involved from the beginning or did not see the activities through to completion.
  6. Organised marine conservation activities that appeared to serve personal interests, such as swimming to survey rubbish around islands or deep-sea diving to observe coral diversity—often in areas and during periods when rare marine species were known to appear. For these activities, officials were required to prepare vehicles, fuel and food for his team. Siranudh reportedly had strict dietary preferences, refusing to consume seafood or any marine-based ingredients on the grounds of protecting marine life, and insisted on drinking only mineral water.

Siranudh responded on his Facebook page on Sunday, stating that he had never overstepped his duties. He also shared evidence, including documents from the DNP, his official request to produce a video clip, and a conversation via the Line application.

"I adhered to every requirement within the agreed boundaries and gave my utmost effort, both physically and mentally," he said.
 

