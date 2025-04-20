DNP flags activist’s conduct after resignation and corruption claims

This development follows marine conservationist’s public resignation as an adviser to the department’s director-general on April 12, along with the release of videos alleging environmental misconduct and systemic corruption within marine parks in southern Thailand.
He made headlines after posting footage of tour operators violating park rules during official closures for reef rehabilitation, including dropping anchors on coral reefs and allowing tourists to walk on protected marine ecosystems.
These actions, he claims, were ignored by authorities and sometimes even facilitated by complicit officials who benefited from under-the-table arrangements.
DNP director-general Attapol Charoenchansa later responded, stating that Siranudh’s resignation was voluntary and not a dismissal. However, he acknowledged having received complaints from local business operators about Psi’s outspoken social media activity, including the creation of content deemed “too much” for public platforms.
Following this, he ordered marine park chiefs to review all future content from officials before it's posted, especially if it relates to sensitive conservation or tourism issues.
On Saturday, department officials who had worked with Siranudh submitted a report to Attapol outlining six behaviours exhibited by the marine conservationist:
Siranudh responded on his Facebook page on Sunday, stating that he had never overstepped his duties. He also shared evidence, including documents from the DNP, his official request to produce a video clip, and a conversation via the Line application.
"I adhered to every requirement within the agreed boundaries and gave my utmost effort, both physically and mentally," he said.