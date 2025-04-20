DNP flags activist’s conduct after resignation and corruption claims

This development follows marine conservationist’s public resignation as an adviser to the department’s director-general on April 12, along with the release of videos alleging environmental misconduct and systemic corruption within marine parks in southern Thailand.

He made headlines after posting footage of tour operators violating park rules during official closures for reef rehabilitation, including dropping anchors on coral reefs and allowing tourists to walk on protected marine ecosystems.

These actions, he claims, were ignored by authorities and sometimes even facilitated by complicit officials who benefited from under-the-table arrangements.