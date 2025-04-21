DNP to dismiss marine conservationist over inappropriate conduct

The move follows the marine conservationist’s public resignation as an adviser to the department’s director-general on April 12, along with the release of videos alleging environmental misconduct and systemic corruption within marine parks in southern Thailand.

On Sunday, Siranudh updated his Facebook status, challenging DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa to a one-on-one discussion via live broadcast. He also stated, “I belong with the sea… no one will keep me away from what I love.”