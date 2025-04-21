DNP to dismiss marine conservationist over inappropriate conduct

MONDAY, APRIL 21, 2025

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) is set to dismiss Siranudh ‘Psi’ Scott from his advisory role, citing inappropriate behaviour.

The move follows the marine conservationist’s public resignation as an adviser to the department’s director-general on April 12, along with the release of videos alleging environmental misconduct and systemic corruption within marine parks in southern Thailand.

On Sunday, Siranudh updated his Facebook status, challenging DNP Director-General Attapol Charoenchansa to a one-on-one discussion via live broadcast. He also stated, “I belong with the sea… no one will keep me away from what I love.”

Siranudh ‘Psi’ Scott

In response, Attapol said he had initially not intended to remove Siranudh from his advisory position, as he was seen as a dedicated worker and a younger generation who could contribute effectively to the department. However, he noted that Siranudh needed to adjust certain aspects of his working approach.

“He was given credit because the DNP provided him with an opportunity to work. But this kind of behaviour shows a lack of respect,” Attapol remarked.

He added that he has now instructed department officials to compile a full report and submit a formal proposal to revoke Siranudh’s advisory role, citing persistent inappropriate conduct.

The DNP director-general confirmed that Siranudh had previously been warned about his behaviour but had refused to amend his actions.

 

