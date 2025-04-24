Dhara Dhevi Boss Denies Arson Claim, Urges Swift Probe into Fire

Police forensic experts are at the Dhara Dhevi Hotel, investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged the spa building.
Hotel management stated on Thursday that the emotional impact of the blaze outweighs any financial loss and urged a swift conclusion to the police investigation. They confirmed that the affected building had no electrical supply.
Nation TV news is closely following developments at the Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai's Tha Sala district. Following the fire's containment, the area remains cordoned off and under 24-hour police surveillance to prevent unauthorised access and monitor for any reignition.
A small amount of smoke was observed at around 11:30 AM, prompting fire crews to dampen down the area as a precaution.
Later that afternoon, forensic officers conducted a detailed inspection of the site to expedite the investigation.
The fire is believed to have started in the central hall building behind the entrance, which suffered the most extensive damage.
Collected evidence will be sent to a laboratory in Lampang for analysis to determine if the cause was an electrical fault or another factor, including potential negligence or arson.
The site's caretaker has confirmed that the buildings have been vacant for some time, with no active electricity or water systems, and are not insured against fire.
Suphan Settaphanich, chairman and CEO of Siam Estate Dhara Dhevi Company Limited, the current owner, noted that the Devadas Spa building is a small part of the assets, acquired for over 3 billion baht.
While the financial cost is yet to be assessed, he emphasised the significant emotional value of the damaged building as part of the historic hotel.
He explained his intention to develop the location as a public asset, having already opened Kad Dhara Dhevi, a Lanna cultural market promoting local tourism and the economy, and restaurants.
These initiatives are part of a long-term strategy, despite approximately 10 ongoing legal cases related to the assets' acquisition.
Regarding speculation about the fire's cause, including potential arson, Suphan declined to comment on the police investigation.
However, he firmly denied rumours of an insurance fraud attempt, stating that the Dhara Dhevi Hotel, including the damaged building, is uninsured due to its wooden construction and non-operational status.
He also clarified that the electricity supply for the market is separate from the affected building.