Dhara Dhevi Boss Denies Arson Claim, Urges Swift Probe into Fire

Police forensic experts are at the Dhara Dhevi Hotel, investigating the cause of a fire that severely damaged the spa building.

Hotel management stated on Thursday that the emotional impact of the blaze outweighs any financial loss and urged a swift conclusion to the police investigation. They confirmed that the affected building had no electrical supply.

Nation TV news is closely following developments at the Dhara Dhevi Hotel in Chiang Mai's Tha Sala district. Following the fire's containment, the area remains cordoned off and under 24-hour police surveillance to prevent unauthorised access and monitor for any reignition.

A small amount of smoke was observed at around 11:30 AM, prompting fire crews to dampen down the area as a precaution.

