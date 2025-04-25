Police aircraft crashes during parachute training in Hua Hin, all 6 officers killed

FRIDAY, APRIL 25, 2025

Police spokesperson confirms six dead in fatal aircraft crash during training mission in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan

A police aircraft crashed during a test flight operation in preparation for a parachute training drill in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, on Friday morning, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) announced.

According to RTP spokesperson Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong, all six police officers on board the aircraft were confirmed dead. They are:

  • Pol Col Prathan Khiewkham – Pilot
  • Pol Lt Col Panthep Maneewachirankul – Pilot
  • Pol Capt Chaturong Watthanapraisarn – Pilot (succumbed to injuries at Hua Hin Hospital)
  • Pol Lt Thanawat Mekprasertsuk – Engineer
  • Pol Sgt Maj Prawat Phonhongsa – Mechanic
  • Pol L/Cpl Jirawat Maksakha – Mechanic

Achayon stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities are collecting evidence from the crash site, including the aircraft wreckage and the flight data recorder (black box), and are coordinating with aviation experts and relevant agencies for a thorough technical inspection.

Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, is traveling to Prachuap Khiri Khan to inspect the crash site. He has ordered full support for the families of the deceased and directed that dignified funeral rites be arranged. He also instructed a prompt and detailed investigation to uncover the facts and prevent such tragedies in the future.

The RTP extends its deepest condolences for the loss of the brave officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, Achayon said.

