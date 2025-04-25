Police aircraft crashes during parachute training in Hua Hin, all 6 officers killed

Achayon stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities are collecting evidence from the crash site, including the aircraft wreckage and the flight data recorder (black box), and are coordinating with aviation experts and relevant agencies for a thorough technical inspection.

Pol Gen Kitrat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the RTP, is traveling to Prachuap Khiri Khan to inspect the crash site. He has ordered full support for the families of the deceased and directed that dignified funeral rites be arranged. He also instructed a prompt and detailed investigation to uncover the facts and prevent such tragedies in the future.

The RTP extends its deepest condolences for the loss of the brave officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, Achayon said.