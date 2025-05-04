Local people see situation in deep South as bad as before: survey

Most local people in the restive three southern border provinces believe that the situation in the deep South remains as bad as before, despite improvements in development, according to an opinion survey.

The survey, conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), found that residents of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat felt the government had not paid sufficient attention to the violence in the region.

The NIDA Poll surveyed 1,100 residents of the three southern border provinces on 28, 29 and 30 April. All respondents were aged 18 or above.