Gunmen kill 4 in two attacks in Narathiwat on same day

Gunmen carried out two deadly shooting attacks in Tak Bai and Chanae districts of Narathiwat province on Friday, leaving four people dead—including a 9-year-old girl and a 76-year-old woman—and injuring several others.
The first incident occurred at approximately 3.25pm in Ai Bue Tae village, Chang Phueak subdistrict, Chanae district.
Authorities received a report of a shooting between Ai So and Ai Bue Tae villages. One woman, 76, was shot dead at the scene, while a man sustained critical injuries after being shot in the right rib.
Initial investigation revealed that the victim, accompanied by her son on a motorcycle, was returning from a doctor’s appointment when two assailants on a motorcycle approached from behind. The passenger pulled out a firearm and fired three shots, killing the woman and seriously wounding her son. The suspects fled the scene immediately.
Officials suspect the attack was carried out by members of an insurgent group. Forensic officers were dispatched to examine the scene.
Later the same evening, at 7.38pm, another shooting took place at a residence in Khosit subdistrict, Tak Bai district. Police were alerted to a mass shooting incident where gunmen opened fire on five individuals.
Three people were confirmed dead: a 46-year-old man, a 9-year-old girl, and a 59-year-old man who later died at Tak Bai Hospital.
Two others, aged 44 and 29, were critically injured and transferred to Narathiwat Hospital.
Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were sitting outside watching videos on their phones when multiple assailants, riding three motorcycles, arrived and opened fire with unidentified weapons.
Authorities are continuing the investigation. Forensic teams are scheduled to revisit both scenes on Saturday (May 3) to collect further evidence.