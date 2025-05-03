Gunmen kill 4 in two attacks in Narathiwat on same day

Authorities received a report of a shooting between Ai So and Ai Bue Tae villages. One woman, 76, was shot dead at the scene, while a man sustained critical injuries after being shot in the right rib.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim, accompanied by her son on a motorcycle, was returning from a doctor’s appointment when two assailants on a motorcycle approached from behind. The passenger pulled out a firearm and fired three shots, killing the woman and seriously wounding her son. The suspects fled the scene immediately.

Officials suspect the attack was carried out by members of an insurgent group. Forensic officers were dispatched to examine the scene.