Rumors of Narathiwat dam collapsing debunked as fake news

Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Center has clarified that recent social media claims that a dam in Narathiwat province is at risk of collapsing due to strong sea waves from an earthquake in the United States are false and misleading.

The rumors reportedly caused unnecessary panic among local residents.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), along with other relevant agencies, confirmed that there are no active fault lines running through Narathiwat province, the center said.

Authorities also emphasized that the earthquake in the U.S. has no direct impact on Thailand, as the two countries lie on separate tectonic plates and are geographically distant.