Rumors of Narathiwat dam collapsing debunked as fake news

Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Center has clarified that recent social media claims that a dam in Narathiwat province is at risk of collapsing due to strong sea waves from an earthquake in the United States are false and misleading.
The rumors reportedly caused unnecessary panic among local residents.
The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), along with other relevant agencies, confirmed that there are no active fault lines running through Narathiwat province, the center said.
Authorities also emphasized that the earthquake in the U.S. has no direct impact on Thailand, as the two countries lie on separate tectonic plates and are geographically distant.
There have been no reports or indications that any dam in Narathiwat is at risk of collapse or serious damage as a result of the recent seismic activity, the center said.
Authorities urge the public not to believe or share unverified information. For accurate updates, residents are advised to follow official sources such as the Royal Irrigation Department, the Department of Mineral Resources, or the Thai Meteorological Department.
Suspicious news should always be verified with official agencies before being disseminated, the center added.