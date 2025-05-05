Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

Spike in Violence Against Buddhist Communities

During the briefing, Tawee was informed of a consistent level of violence in the deep South over recent years, with a notable increase in targeted attacks on Buddhist communities in 2025.

Incident figures were reported as follows:

2022: 44 incidents

2023: 38 incidents

2024: 39 incidents

2025 (to date): 38 incidents

Officials noted that insurgents appeared to be intensifying attacks specifically against Buddhist civilians.

Heightened Security Measures Ordered

Tawee confirmed that the Narathiwat provincial administration had already stepped up security operations, especially in high-risk areas such as Tak Bai and Chanae districts, following recent fatal attacks.

District offices have been instructed to coordinate with local security agencies to implement proactive patrols and maintain 24-hour checkpoints at key locations. Emphasis is being placed on protecting public areas where people frequently gather.

Government Expresses Concern and Support

Tawee conveyed the government's concern for the safety of residents in Thailand’s southern border provinces, and offered moral support to frontline security officers. He also pledged to raise their recommendations with the Cabinet to consider further improvements in security policy.

Visit to Attack Victims in Hospital

Following the meeting, Tawee visited Narathiwat Hospital to meet with six victims injured in recent attacks. The victims included:

Thassanai Tungkhong, injured in Chanae district

Pol Senior Sgt Maj Thirawat Jodnok, injured in Chanae

Pol Sgt Maj Sakhon Ratanasiri, injured in Chanae

Pol Cpl Thipakorn Chusing, injured in Chanae

Natchamee, aged 15, injured at Khokkian Police Station

Continued Commitment to Peace Talks

Speaking to the press after the visit, Tawee reiterated that the government will not abandon peace talks with the BRN insurgent group.

He stressed that, in the short term, the government is focusing on enhanced security to protect Buddhist communities, while maintaining its long-term policy commitment to restoring peace in the region.

Cremation Ceremony for Victims of May 2 Attack

Later in the day, Tawee travelled to Wat Khok Muang in Tak Bai to preside over the cremation ceremony of two victims killed in an insurgent attack on 2 May:

Dam Jankong, 79

Sasita, his 9-year-old granddaughter

The same attack also resulted in another fatality and left two others injured.

Government Yet to Finalise Peace Negotiation Team

After the ceremony, Tawee reaffirmed the government’s policy to restore peace in the deep South. However, he noted that the formation of a formal Thai negotiating team had not yet been discussed.

