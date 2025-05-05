Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong visited Narathiwat on Monday and instructed security agencies—including the police, military, and Interior Ministry—to step up protection for minority Buddhist communities in response to a recent surge in insurgent attacks.
Tawee chaired a security meeting at the Narathiwat Taskforce headquarters in Tambon Kaluwor, Muang district. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the army, police, and the Department of Provincial Administration.
Key attendees included:
During the briefing, Tawee was informed of a consistent level of violence in the deep South over recent years, with a notable increase in targeted attacks on Buddhist communities in 2025.
Incident figures were reported as follows:
Officials noted that insurgents appeared to be intensifying attacks specifically against Buddhist civilians.
Tawee confirmed that the Narathiwat provincial administration had already stepped up security operations, especially in high-risk areas such as Tak Bai and Chanae districts, following recent fatal attacks.
District offices have been instructed to coordinate with local security agencies to implement proactive patrols and maintain 24-hour checkpoints at key locations. Emphasis is being placed on protecting public areas where people frequently gather.
Tawee conveyed the government's concern for the safety of residents in Thailand’s southern border provinces, and offered moral support to frontline security officers. He also pledged to raise their recommendations with the Cabinet to consider further improvements in security policy.
Following the meeting, Tawee visited Narathiwat Hospital to meet with six victims injured in recent attacks. The victims included:
Speaking to the press after the visit, Tawee reiterated that the government will not abandon peace talks with the BRN insurgent group.
He stressed that, in the short term, the government is focusing on enhanced security to protect Buddhist communities, while maintaining its long-term policy commitment to restoring peace in the region.
Later in the day, Tawee travelled to Wat Khok Muang in Tak Bai to preside over the cremation ceremony of two victims killed in an insurgent attack on 2 May:
The same attack also resulted in another fatality and left two others injured.
After the ceremony, Tawee reaffirmed the government’s policy to restore peace in the deep South. However, he noted that the formation of a formal Thai negotiating team had not yet been discussed.