Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

MONDAY, MAY 05, 2025

Justice Minister Tawee visits Narathiwat, orders tighter security for Buddhist communities after insurgent attacks and pledges continued peace efforts.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong visited Narathiwat on Monday and instructed security agencies—including the police, military, and Interior Ministry—to step up protection for minority Buddhist communities in response to a recent surge in insurgent attacks.

High-Level Meeting Held in Narathiwat

Tawee chaired a security meeting at the Narathiwat Taskforce headquarters in Tambon Kaluwor, Muang district. The meeting was attended by senior officials from the army, police, and the Department of Provincial Administration.

Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

Key attendees included:

  • Pol Lt Gen Krissada Kaewchandee, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 9
  • Maj Gen Narong Tantisitthiporn, Commander of the Narathiwat Taskforce
  • Wicharn Chaisetsamphan, Deputy Governor of Narathiwat
  • Around 100 local security officers

Spike in Violence Against Buddhist Communities

During the briefing, Tawee was informed of a consistent level of violence in the deep South over recent years, with a notable increase in targeted attacks on Buddhist communities in 2025.

Incident figures were reported as follows:

  • 2022: 44 incidents
  • 2023: 38 incidents
  • 2024: 39 incidents
  • 2025 (to date): 38 incidents

Officials noted that insurgents appeared to be intensifying attacks specifically against Buddhist civilians.

Heightened Security Measures Ordered

Tawee confirmed that the Narathiwat provincial administration had already stepped up security operations, especially in high-risk areas such as Tak Bai and Chanae districts, following recent fatal attacks.

District offices have been instructed to coordinate with local security agencies to implement proactive patrols and maintain 24-hour checkpoints at key locations. Emphasis is being placed on protecting public areas where people frequently gather.

Government Expresses Concern and Support

Tawee conveyed the government's concern for the safety of residents in Thailand’s southern border provinces, and offered moral support to frontline security officers. He also pledged to raise their recommendations with the Cabinet to consider further improvements in security policy.

Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

Visit to Attack Victims in Hospital

Following the meeting, Tawee visited Narathiwat Hospital to meet with six victims injured in recent attacks. The victims included:

  • Thassanai Tungkhong, injured in Chanae district
  • Pol Senior Sgt Maj Thirawat Jodnok, injured in Chanae
  • Pol Sgt Maj Sakhon Ratanasiri, injured in Chanae
  • Pol Cpl Thipakorn Chusing, injured in Chanae
  • Natchamee, aged 15, injured at Khokkian Police Station

Tawee visits Narathiwat, pledges to tighten security for Buddhist communities

Continued Commitment to Peace Talks

Speaking to the press after the visit, Tawee reiterated that the government will not abandon peace talks with the BRN insurgent group.

He stressed that, in the short term, the government is focusing on enhanced security to protect Buddhist communities, while maintaining its long-term policy commitment to restoring peace in the region.

Cremation Ceremony for Victims of May 2 Attack

Later in the day, Tawee travelled to Wat Khok Muang in Tak Bai to preside over the cremation ceremony of two victims killed in an insurgent attack on 2 May:

  • Dam Jankong, 79
  • Sasita, his 9-year-old granddaughter

The same attack also resulted in another fatality and left two others injured.

Government Yet to Finalise Peace Negotiation Team

After the ceremony, Tawee reaffirmed the government’s policy to restore peace in the deep South. However, he noted that the formation of a formal Thai negotiating team had not yet been discussed.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy