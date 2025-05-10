Thailand flooded with low-quality IF steel—FTI warns of construction safety crisis

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has raised an alarm over a serious safety threat: IF (Induction Furnace) steel now dominates 55% of the rebar market in Thailand, amounting to over 1.6 million tons annually. The FTI warns that the widespread use of this substandard steel could compromise the structural safety of both public and private buildings and is urging the government to take immediate and decisive action.

Bantoon Juicharern, chairman of the FTI's Iron and Steel Industry Group, told Krungthep Turakij that recent developments in Thailand’s steel production industry have caused deep concern. Key issues identified include:

1. Shocking Post-Quake Revelations: Since the collapse of the State Audit Office building following the earthquake in late March, several concerning facts have come to light. Misunderstandings and misinformation have spread, especially regarding construction steel. The FTI aims to clarify these issues, especially about steel quality and safety, to avoid public confusion.