Thundershowers and heavy rains expected in southern and western Thailand

People in the South and the western part of Thailand should beware of heavy rains and water accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands, the department said.
Moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-38°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong and Chanthaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 32-33°C.