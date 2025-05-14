Thundershowers and heavy rains expected in southern and western Thailand

People in the South and the western part of Thailand should beware of heavy rains and water accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands, the department said.

Moderate winds are causing waves in the Andaman Sea to reach heights of 1–2 metres, and over 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid areas with thundershowers, the department warned.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows: