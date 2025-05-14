DMR warns 22 provinces of mudslides and runoff 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14, 2025

DMR warns of possible mudslides and runoff in 22 provinces due to heavy rain from southwest monsoon. Locals urged to stay alert and monitor rainfall.

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) on Wednesday issued a warning for residents in 22 provinces to brace for possible mudslides and runoff on Wednesday and Thursday following heavy rainfall in the affected areas.

The DMR’s Disaster Surveillance Centre advised its volunteers in these provinces to closely monitor conditions and measure rainfall levels, so timely warnings can be issued to local residents.

The 22 provinces at risk are:
 Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Surat Thani.

According to the warning, a southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper part of Thailand is expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rainfall to the affected provinces within 24 hours, increasing the risk of mudslides and runoff.

The DMR urged its volunteers to promptly alert relevant government agencies should any mudslides or runoff occur.

